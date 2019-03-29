Cameroon: Supply of Rice - Importers Give Assurance

The Group of Rice Importers in Cameroon (GIRC) has said it has sufficient quantity of rice to respond to domestic demand in the country for at least the next five months. Kemleu Tchabgou Jacquis, Secretary General of GIRC, told reporters that they have over 200,000 tons in stock for a monthly consumption of 47,000 tons. "Over the last 10 years, rice sector operators have not thought it necessary to raise the selling price of a kilogram of the different types of rice, despite the increase of their operating expenses and the rising price of the commodity abroad," Kemleu said at a press briefing in Yaounde, Thursday March 28. GIRC has expressed the wish to have a close and permanent support from the Government, in order to ensure, at least, the availability of rice throughout the year all over the country.