Over 50 fish farmers have received training on better methods of preserving their products like smoking. This was in a workshop organized by the Cooperative Society of Fish Farmers for the Center (SOCOPIC). They were trained as part of the Aquaculture Entrepreneurship Promotion Project (PPEA). They got skills on transformation and storage methods like smoking. During the workshop, the trainees were taught by experts (trained in Iceland) on how to construct modern fish smoking units that can take huge quantities of fish at a time. They were also taught how to preserve the product for a long period of time before selling without fear of decay.
Cameroon: Fish Production - Farmers Acquire Storage Skills
