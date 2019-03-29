South Africa: Newsflash - Agrizzi Says He Met Dudu Myeni Five Times, Once Over SAA Catering Deal

analysis

Angelo Agrizzi says he met Dudu Myeni on five occasions -including once in a boardroom at the Inter Continental at OR Tambo in the presence of former SAA acting CEO, Nico Bezuidenhout.

Testifying before the State Capture Commission on Friday, Angelo Agrizzi, Bosasa's former COO said he had accompanied his former boss, Gavin Watson, to a meeting with Dudu Myeni during which there was a discussion about Bosasa taking over a security tender as well as a catering contract.

"She had arranged the meeting for us to meet Nico Bezuidenhout. At the meeting we discussed a security services tender, and to look at Bosasa taking over that and the catering contracts at SAA."

Agrizzi who previously testified about R300,000 in monthly payments allegedly handed to the former SAA chairperson, said he didn't like the idea of doing business with SAA.

He told Watson he didn't see money in the deals. "Funny enough, he agreed."

But the real reason, he told the Commission, was that he wanted to stay as far away as possible from SAA, Myeni and the Jacob Zuma Foundation which she chairs.

Myeni, he previously testified, was the recipient of a Louis Vuitton handbag courtesy of Bosasa, stuffed...