South Africa: Electoral Commission On Objections to Candidates Nominated for National and Provincial Elections 2019

Objections to candidates nominated for national and provincial elections 2019

Lists of the candidates nominated by political parties to contest the 2019 National and Provincial Elections will from tomorrow be available on the Electoral Commission website for download and scrutiny by the public.

In terms of the election timetable, members of the public may object to the nomination of candidates until 5pm on 2 April 2019. A link to download the candidate lists will be available on the homepage at www.elections.org.za

A total of over 10 000 candidates have been nominated to contest the national elections and over 8 000 candidates have been nominated to contest the provincial elections. This is significantly more than the 2 089 candidates nominated for the national ballot and 6 562 candidates nominated for the provincial elections in 2014.

In terms of the Electoral Act, objections may be lodged against candidates on the basis that:

They are not qualified to stand for elections

There is no prescribed acceptance of nomination signed by the candidate; and/or

There is no prescribed undertaking signed by the candidate, that the candidate is bound by the Code of Conduct.

In terms of the Constitution, every citizen who is qualified to vote for the national assembly and/or provincial legislature is eligible to stand for election except:

Unrehabilitated insolvents

Anyone declared to be of unsound mind by a court of the Republic

Anyone who is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine either in South Africa or outside the country if the offence would have been an offence if committed in South Africa. This disqualification ends five years after the sentence has been completed.

Objections may be submitted to the National Office of the Electoral Commission or emailed to objections@elections.org.zaand must include:

The objector's full names, address and contact details

The full particulars (name, ID number and party) of the candidate/s being objected to

The grounds for objection against the candidate/s

Detailed supporting documentation supporting the objection (if any)

The Commission will consider and make a determination on all objections and notify the objectors and affected parties of their decision by 8 April 2019. Any objector, party or candidate aggrieved by the decision of the Commission then has until 11 April 2019 to appeal to the Electoral Court.

