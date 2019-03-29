South Africa: Duduzane Zuma Must Answer to Culpable Homicide Charges, Discharge Application Dismissed

analysis

On Friday the Randburg Magistrate's Court dismissed Duduzane Zuma's legal team's application to have the culpable homicide and reckless driving case against him thrown out.

After running through the charges and case against former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, Chief Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase ruled that the evidence presented by state witnesses was not of poor standard, and subsequently denied the defence application.

In making his case for a discharge and acquittal of Duduzane, defence lawyer Michael Hellens told the court on Wednesday that one of the witnesses' evidence should not be considered because she refused to be cross-examined. Hellens argued that the state had failed to prove that Zuma had acted in a negligent manner.

Hellens told the court that Zuma's car had a high propensity to aquaplane and that the former state president's son could not have known that at the time of the crash, or that he could have anticipated a puddle of water in the middle of a freeway.

In response prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued that cars were being developed all the time, and that it was up to the individual driver to assume responsibility and exercise caution on the road. He maintained that state witnesses were...