Southern Africa: Parliament On SANDF Assistance in Aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Idai

press release

Defence committee welcomes SANDF assistance in aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Idai

Parliament, Friday, 29 March 2019 - The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans and the Joint Standing Committee on Defence welcome and appreciate the assistance the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been rendering in the countries hit by the tropical cyclone Idai.

The committees extend heartfelt condolences to all the families in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe who have lost their loved ones. The effects of tropical cyclone Idai are one of the worst in Africa and the southern hemisphere as a whole, where it currently ranks as the second or third deadliest tropical cyclone on record.

The willingness and speedy response of the SANDF speaks of a professional and willing defence force that can be counted on in times of disaster, whether it be local or across our borders. We extend our gratitude to our soldiers who risked their lives in difficult circumstances for extended periods in the humanitarian aid they extended, especially to stranded Mozambicans.

Our air force is also assisting to restore the power supply from the Cahora Bassa hydro-electric generation station to South Africa to relieve some of the pressure on the South African power grid. Furthermore, the committees also note and appreciate the speedy approval from the President to employ our soldiers to Mozambique and Malawi, in his letters to Parliament dated 15 March 2019.

These efforts come in the wake of a successful Armed Forces Day in Cape Town on 21 February, where the SANDF displayed its professionalism and military equipment. Armed Forces Day reinforces the SANDF's preparedness both at home, to defend and protect our territorial integrity by safeguarding our borders, and to render assistance to our neighbours in times of hardship.

Despite budget challenges, the committees call on the SANDF to further enhance efforts to assist our neighbours. We wish the South African men and women in uniform all of the best with these praiseworthy and valiant endeavours.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa