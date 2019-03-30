South Africa: Water Levels Remain Stable

Although the country's dam levels reflect a slight decline compared to the same period last year, the latest report has indicated a general increase in water reservoirs.

A weekly dam levels report by the Department of Water and Sanitation has showed an increase in water reservoirs from 65.9% to 66.2%.

Dam levels in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga have increased drastically and are on the verge of reaching their capacity, with 96%, 74.6% and 74.3%, respectively.

The increase in Free State dam levels brought relief among water users, including farmers, following a decrease in the past months. Gariep Dam increased from 81.1% last week to 83.9% this week, while Vanderkloof dropped from 66.5% to 66.3%. Krugersdrift increased from 47.9% last week to 48.0% this week.

Local residents in Mpumalanga heaved a sigh of relief when the Idai cyclone did not cross into the province. Buffelskloof Dam increased from 79.2% to 93.7% this week. Last year, the dam stood at 78.6%.

In the Eastern Cape, the Amathole Integrated System, which has six dams that serve East London, maintained its stability at 63.1%.

This week, Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti promised to help Makana to regain its regular water supply by rehabilitating dysfunctional boreholes, fixing leaking pipes and transporting water from new boreholes.

Haartebeespoort Dam in the North West is almost full at 96.1%, while Ngotwane is at 62%.

Torrential rains in KwaZulu-Natal have increased dam levels from 61.4% to 62.4%. The Umgeni Integrated Dam System, which boasts five dams that serve eThekwini and Msunduzi in Pietermaritzburg, increased from 67.6% to 68.4%.

Meanwhile, Bon Accord Dam in the City of Tshwane is among the water resources that have recorded the highest levels in the country at 100.9%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its call to all water users to be careful with water use as the country approaches the dry winter season.