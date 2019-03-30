Africa: Museveni to Youth - to Drive Integration, Study Africa's History

Study the history of Africa and learn from the factors that have impeded economic growth and political unity, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has urged the youth.

He made the remarks at a public lecture at Kenyatta University in Kiambu County at the tail end of his three-day state visit to Kenya on Friday.

According to Mr Museveni, the impact of slavery, genocides, colonialism, and neo-colonialism in modern day Africa has had a great effect on integration.

"Africa remains in poverty in the era of affluence. Africa is still suffering from underdevelopment while artificial intelligence is threatening to replace humans in the workplace.

"How could Africa that was the first in many fields, the cradle of mankind be the last and for so long, since 600 years ago?" posed President Museveni in his address titled "Integration in Africa", even as he urged the continent to re-examine what is dragging it behind.

He urged the youth not to concentrate too much on music, football and the internet, saying as the generation to drive the integration agenda, they needed to study Africa's and the region's history.

Meanwhile, the police used teargas to disperse rowdy students who were shouting pro-Bobi Wine chants outside the varsity's amphitheatre while President Museveni was giving the public lecture.

Youthful Ugandan singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, has energised and emboldened Uganda's youth, and those in the region, for his outspoken opposition to the veteran president in power since 1986.

Agreements

Uganda has been the biggest beneficially of the President's visit.

With his Kenyan host, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the two leaders announced several agreements set to benefit both countries.

Some of the pacts are Uganda to increase its sugar exports to Kenya from 36,000 metric tonnes to 90,000 metric tonnes annually; Nairobi to lift ban on Uganda's poultry; Kampala to also lift suspension of beef imports from Kenya.

Kenya has offered Uganda a parcel of land in Naivasha to build a dry port, while Kampala has pledged to use the Kisumu oil jetty, shifting movement of petroleum products from the road to pipelines and through Lake Victoria.

Both leaders also agreed to address the outstanding border dispute over the island of Migingo, and promised a new border commission to relook the border.