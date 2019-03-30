30 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 6-Month-Old Infant Snatched in Mokopane

Tagged:

Related Topics

By News24

Police in Limpopo are on the hunt for a woman in her 20s believed to have snatched a six-month-old baby at a Mokopane shopping centre on Thursday.

It is alleged that the mother met an unknown woman in the shopping centre, who she later offered food to.

The woman declined, but offered to hold the baby while the mother ate.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said that the two later went to another supermarket, with the alleged suspect still carrying the toddler.

"Without the mother noticing, the suspect disappeared with the infant," Ngoepe said.

The alleged baby snatcher is dark in complexion with plaited long hair, he said.

Ngoepe urged anyone with information on the infants whereabouts to phone their nearest police station.

News24

South Africa

Southern Africa Declares Solidarity With Western Sahara

The message from the recent solidarity conference on Western Sahara was bold and clear: Southern Africa stands in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.