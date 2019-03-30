South Africa: 6-Month-Old Infant Snatched in Mokopane

Police in Limpopo are on the hunt for a woman in her 20s believed to have snatched a six-month-old baby at a Mokopane shopping centre on Thursday.

It is alleged that the mother met an unknown woman in the shopping centre, who she later offered food to.

The woman declined, but offered to hold the baby while the mother ate.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said that the two later went to another supermarket, with the alleged suspect still carrying the toddler.

"Without the mother noticing, the suspect disappeared with the infant," Ngoepe said.

The alleged baby snatcher is dark in complexion with plaited long hair, he said.

Ngoepe urged anyone with information on the infants whereabouts to phone their nearest police station.

News24