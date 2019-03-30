South Africa: Dolphins Eye Back-to-Back One Day Cup Crowns

Cape Town — The Dolphins travel to SuperSport Park Centurion to take on the Titans in their second One Day Cup final in as many seasons and will be eyeing a second consecutive 50 over trophy on Sunday.

Thursday's semi-final was one of the most polished performances the Dolphins have put together this season with the bowlers doing the job up front and the batsmen finishing off the task with ease.

This confidence against a Warriors side that trounced them at Kingsmead earlier in the season will be key going into a final against one of the most successful franchises in South African domestic cricket history.

Following the win on Thursday captain Khaya Zondo knows the pressures that come with a cup final as well as playing against a strong side in the Titans on their home patch.

"This has been a different season and I think that new things have happened so anything can happen," Zondo said.

"They are a good side but so are we and looking at certain statistics through the season we have been right up there with them.

"It's going to be a tough game that is for sure but I don't want to premeditate anything and they have some really good cricketers."

Last season the Dolphins went to Centurion and were soundly beaten in the T20 Challenge final but Zondo knows that this Titans outfit is vastly different.

"They have lost quite a few of their players from that final - it was basically a Proteas team.

"They are always a good unit because they can manoeuvre their squad and rotate their players well which got them to the top of the log.

"We have got some experience playing there and in a final atmosphere. The guys will be much better prepared for this final," Zondo added.

Keshav Maharaj put in a man of the match performance against the Warriors on Thursday picking up four wickets in the match.

The Proteas left-arm spinner was happy with the return and believes that he has been in good form throughout the competition.

"I think I have been bowling well but some things just haven't quite gone according to plan for me in this tournament.

"With that said I have still been training hard and working hard on the field. Hopefully I can put in another performance like this on Sunday to help us get over the line in the final," Maharaj said.

Dolphins squad:

Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman, Dane Vilas, Khaya Zondo (c), Sibz Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Prenelan Subrayen, Lwandiswa Zuma, Daryn Dupavillon.

