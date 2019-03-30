South Africa: Prisoner in Solitary Confinement After Female Guard Killed, Another Allegedly Raped in Hostage Situation

A prisoner who allegedly stabbed a prison guard to death and is believed to have raped another has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement after being arrested on Friday night in a hostage situation at the Goedemoed Goedemoed Correctional Centre in the Free State.

The inmate surrendered after a SAPS hostage negotiator negotiated for three hours, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

Teams comprising Correctional Services officials and the police's Tactical Response Team (TRT) managed to gain entry to the scene and discovered the bloody body of 35-year-old warder who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

"Her 33-years-old colleague was still alive and treated for shock as she appeared to be traumatized," Makhele said.

The prisoner is in custody and will be charged with murder.

Police union Popcru's spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said it understood that the surviving official had been raped, although police would not yet confirm this.

Additional charges could be added after interviews with the surviving warder and the outcome of a post mortem of the murdered official, Makhele said.

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) said that its regional office will be monitoring the situation at the Goedemoed Correctional Centre.

Inspecting Judge Johann van der Westhuizen conveyed his condolences to the family and colleagues of the murdered official.

He said while he understands that correctional services officials "work under dangerous and stressful situations", he urged them to "continue to be vigilant whilst performing their duties".

News24