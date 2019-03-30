Nigeria: 6 Banks Dominate Losers' Chart On NSE

Eighteen stocks, including six financial institutions-Unity Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank, First City Monument Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc dominated losers' chart at yesterday's trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Other equities on the losers' chart were Transcorp Plc, Cadbury Plc, May and Baker Plc, Dangote Floor, UnionDac, Cutix Plc, Presco Plc, Wapco Plc, African Prudential Plc, University Press Plc and Cornerest Plc.

Uniondac, Cutix, Fidelity, Cadbury, Presco and Unity Bank topped the losers list, depreciating by 9%, 8.87%, 8.85%, 8.26%, 7.72% and 4.76% respectively.

The daily market statistics released by the NSE yesterday, showed that Fidelity Bank lost 20k to close at N2.06 per share. Similarly, Unity Bank lost 4k to close at 80k per share, while Wema Bank depreciated by 3k to close at 77k per share. Also, FCMB lost 6k to close at N1.86k per share, while GTBank lost 85k to close at N36.05 per share, trailed by UBA, which depreciated by 10k to close at N7.70 per share.

Similarly, Cadbury, dropped by 90k to close at N10 per share, Wapco's shares depreciated by 75k, Cornerest, dropped by 1k, UPL lost 8k. Also, May and Baker lost 10k to close at N2.30k per share, Dangote Floor depreciated by 30k, African Prudential shares lost 10k to close at N3.80k, while Transcorp Plc, dropped by 2k to close atN1.21k per share.

However, 16 equities emerged gainers at Friday's trading. They included Seplat Petroleum Plc, Carverton, Nestle Plc, Access Bank, Sterling Bank, Dangote Cement, Union Bank Plc, PZ Industries, Mobil, Eterna Plc, Ikeja Hotel and Custodian and Allied Plc.

Ikeja Hotel, led the gainers chart having appreciated by 17k to close at N1,88k per share.

Also shares of Eterna Plc appreciated by 45k to close N5.30k, while Seplat gained N50 at yesterday's trading to close at N590 per share.

Similarly, shares of PZ Industries closed at N9.80 per share having appreciated by 30k at the trading on the NSE yesterday.

Nestle gained N82.10 to close at N1,580 per share at Friday trading, while Caverton appreciated by 14k to close at N2.49 per share.

The three banking stocks that made the gainers chart- Access, Union Bank and Sterling appreciated by 10k, 5k and 1k respectively at yesterday's trading.