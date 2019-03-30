Nigeria: Provost Tasks Freshers On Discipline, Hardwork

Acting provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Mr. Ephraim Dada, has tasked the newly-admitted students of the college to exhibit discipline, hardwork, loyalty and honesty during their stay in the college.

Dada, while administering matriculation oath on the 794 new students, enjoined them to work hard to contribute their quota to national development.

He also implored them to engage in sporting activities for all-round development.

"You should refrain from all acts contrary to the rules and regulations of the college in order not to jeopardise your ambitions. These unsavoury acts include examination misconduct, admission fraud, certificate forgery, cultism, fighting, theft, extortion, rape and illicit drug dealing," he said.

Dada also advised the students to be security-conscious and imbibe good maintenance culture to complement the efforts of the college management.

President of the Students' Union Government (SUG), Abdul Hammed, advised the new students to be vigilant and not allow people take advantage of them. He urged them to be focused and shun acts capable of derailing their dreams.

His words: "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a step, and it becomes difficult for one to take that single step that will bring one to an expected successful and desirable end, especially when it comes to actualising success in academics.

"Your decisions and choices are steps; your random interest on your courses is a step; your choice of friends, your choice of lifestyle; your decision to fail or succeed.

"Your decision is your time indicator to the number of years to be spent, to your success story and to what you choose to experience."