29 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Culpable Homicide Case Opened After Tractor Drives Over Worker

Tagged:

Related Topics

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after an employee died at a farm when a tractor drove over him in Petrus Steyn in the Free State.

"Apparently the deceased had just started working at a farm on the very same day of the incident and was [given] a driving test with his other colleague. While driving the tractor he lost control and fell from the tractor which consequently ran over him," Constable Puleng Lebakeng said in a statement.

The man, 25, was declared dead on the scene.

Bethlehem cluster commander Major General Jan Tsotetsi said he was disturbed by the man's death.

"It's a known fact that people are looking for jobs, however, it doesn't mean people should risk their lives and end up driving vehicles knowing that they are not authorised to do so," he said.

News24

South Africa

Southern Africa Declares Solidarity With Western Sahara

The message from the recent solidarity conference on Western Sahara was bold and clear: Southern Africa stands in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.