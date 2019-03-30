Liberia: Justice Ja'neh Finally Nailed

At last, the embattled Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh has been impeached by the legislature.

His impeachment took place on Friday after several witnesses have testified and his defense lawyers have argued.

At the upper house, twenty two (22) senators voted for his removal while four voted against the procedure. Three persons abstained from taking any vote.

It was carried out due to a writ of prohibition by the petroleum dealers which prevented the Liberian government from colleting taxes of US$0.30(road fund) earlier imposed on petroleum products for pump price. They said, the action was taken by Ja'neh while acting as Jsutice in chambers.

Four Counts against Ja'neh

There were four counts against him. The road funds(which he was impeached), The Constance land case(In which he was accused of purchasing a land illegally from a llady in her 90 year) thieft of property for the house of property for the representatives and gross misconduct in his office. That he uses power in his office to get at people. There are thirty senators; but currently, they are 29 due to the death of Montserrado county senator, Geraldine Doe Sherif.