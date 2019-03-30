Nigeria: NGO Marks Women's Day in Style, Seeks Women Empowerment

A non-government organisation, Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative, has sought for the empowerment of women as it marked the 2019 International Women's Day amidst fun, glamour and enlightenment.

The event had the presence of experts from private and government agencies, including the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board ,SUBEB;National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person, NAPTIP and International Organisation for Migration, IOM, all of which educated and shed more light on women's issues based on their respective fields.

They also deliberated on the theme of the event, 'Think Equal, Build Smart Innovate for Change', in a panel discussion that centred on Education as well as Equality, Peace and Justice.

The education panelists, comprising member, Lagos Teaching Service Commision, Mr. Jacob Ashaka, a former Permanent Secretary , Education District IV, Mrs. Lola Are-Adegbite, Education Consultant, Abimbola Sotuminu and Founder, Children's Development Centre, Dr. Yinka Akindayomi, all submitted that education of women is key to achieve economic emancipation.

The second panelists which included Zonal Commander, NAPTIP Lagos, Mr. Daniel Atokolo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panti Division, Mrs. Yetunde Longe and Programme Director, IOM , Abraham Tamrat, dealt extensively on issues relating to equality, peace and justice as its concerns women.

In her address, Board Secretary, SUBEB, Folusho Kehinde commended the organisation for supporting government efforts in promoting the cause of women and the vulnerable in the society through its educational campaigns.

She said: "Live Abundantly has been consistent with its goals of letting women and children know their rights as well as preparing them to participate in the economic sphere through education and enlightenment. This, no doubt would go far in shaping the society into sanity".

Founder of the organisation, Dr, Ama Onyerima, reiterated the importance of education to women empowerment, leading to economic growth.

She expressed worry that more than 13.2 million Nigerian children are out of school of which 60% (8 million) are girls.

"This calls for the intervention of all stakeholders. We need to change the status quo. Our girls need to grow up into women that would effectively transform the societal landscape.

We must end gender disparity and appreciate women's efforts.We must also empower the girl child and keep her in school", she maintained.