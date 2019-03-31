Nigeria: Again, Journalist Abiri Abducted By Suspected DSS Operatives

Yenagoa — Few months after his release from detention, Bayelsa State based journalist and publisher, Jones Abiri, has been abducted again.

Men suspected to be from the Department of State Security abducted him yesterday, in a guerilla style. Abiri was arrested at Ayabowei Plaza, Yenagoa. .

Report says the men stormed the venue with a white Hilux and a black SUV while Abiri was discussing with his colleagues. "The armed men jumped out of the hilux van threatening to shoot Abiri if he moved, only to force him into the Hilux. They then zoomed off while the other jeep closely followed behind.

The guns they carried were similar to those of the secret service."

In 2016, the DSS arrested Abiri, alleging that he was a militant. It also said Abiri was the leader of the Joint Revolutionary Council of the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force, which threatened to pull out from Nigeria. He regained freedom in 2018 after intense campaign from local and international groups.

His younger brother, Lucky Abiri confirmed the incident.