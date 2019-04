Kenya Film Producer Appointed As Netflix Manager

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed the revocation of his bail by the… Read more »

Other film producers took to social media to celebrate her achievement

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.