Rwanda: 'Miracle in Rwanda' Goes Off Broadway in April

This year Rwanda will mark the 25th commemoration of the Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi, and in a befitting move, the play Miracle in Rwanda, based on the New York Times best selling book Left to Tell by Immaculee Ilibagiza has been chosen by the United Nations as the official artistic commemoration.

The play, a one-person act starring Rwandan actress-poet and Theatre Studies graduate Malaika Uwamahoro will premiere Off Broadway in New York in April, with preview performances beginning April 4 prior to an official opening night on April 9 at the Lion Theatre on Theatre Row in Manhattan, New York.

The play, written by Leslie Lewis Sword and director Edward Vilga is based on the true story how Ilibagiza survived the 1994 genocide hiding in a small bathroom for 91 days with other people, seemingly on prayers done on a rosary given to her by her father. Miracle in Rwanda is a tribute to the power of faith and forgiveness.

Sword and Ilibagiza are friends and after the latter's book was released in 2006, she and Vilga developed the play following a workshop on the book in New York.

Sword then travelled to Rwanda with Ilibagiza on the latter's first return to the country and the trip is subject of a documentary, The Diary of Imaculée, that brought an international attention to the story of Miracle in Rwanda.

The first full performance of Miracle in Rwanda took place in 200 in Florida, US, and later at the Ohio Theatre leading to a world tour in the same year.

The Off Broadway performance will be directed by thespian George Drance who has performed and directed in more than 20 countries on five continents, serving such companies as Teatro la fragua in Honduras, and Theatre YETU in Kenya.

He is currently the artistic director of the critically acclaimed Magis Theatre Company, praised for its skill and daring, and best known for its stage adaptations of CS Lewis' The Great Divorce and Kalidasa's Shakuntala and the Ring of Recognition.