Nigeria: I'm Working Hard to Improve Super Eagles - Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has downplayed the import of Tuesday's 1-0 win over Egypt, but says he is working really hard to improve his team before they go out for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June/July.

Although the Franco-German tactician admitted beating Egypt at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba was a historic result for the Eagles, he pointed out that several key players were missing from the game.

Egypt did not have Liverpool ace Mohammed Salah for the match, while Nigeria were without their stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa and skipper of the side, John Mikel Obi, which Rohr said made the game different.

Foootballlive.ng gathered further, though, that Rohr is looking to the coming days for him to work more on his side and believes they will be up to scratch before heading out for AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

Rohr stressed: "We should not give too much importance to the result of the friendly match; because they played without Mohammed Salah.

"Salah not playing is like Argentina without Lionel Messi; we also missed some players such as Ahmed Musa.

"We would have done better, but we are working hard to improve and hope to get better before the Nations Cup."