South Africa Hit By Fresh Wave of Xenophobic Attacks

A fresh wave of xenophobic attacks has been reported in parts of Durban in South Africa.

Since Monday, some natives have been targeting foreigners who they are accusing of taking their jobs and being behind the country's high rate of unemployment and poverty.

This development has attracted the anger of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who has termed the attacks as 'unacceptable'.

President Ramaphosa said the attacks were a sign of intolerance and partly ingratitude for the role that other African countries played directly and indirectly in the long struggle against the apartheid regime.

Xenophobia has no place in our democracy and we must do everything to root it out. pic.twitter.com/LA3rW5VHaW

President Cyril Ramaphosa

LOOTING

"I condemn them in the strongest terms because this is not us," Ramaphosa said to applause while speaking at a presidential fundraising event on Friday.

At Kernville in Durban, locals started looting foreign-owned businesses on Monday.

Several foreigners are reported to have died since Monday as a result of these attacks while other have been holed up in their houses for fear of the attacks.

"They knocked on my door and I didn't answer. I cant even go out to pee, I'm using a bucket," one victim explained.

KILLINGS

This is the first time this year that such attacks are being reported in one of Africa's most developed nations.

In the past during such incidents, foreigners have been killed with their business and properties looted and burnt down.

In May 2008, a series of xenophobic attacks left 62 people dead, although 21 of those killed were South African citizens.

In 2015, another nationwide spike in xenophobic attacks against immigrants, in general, prompted a number of foreign governments to begin repatriating their citizens.

The attacks have also been roundly condemned on social media.

"We cannot allow foreigners, even legal foreigners, to do small businesses in South Africa,

South African mp#Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/akkRc8bXsZ

The Mnur Feruz

#CAF was right to deny South Africa the hosting rights for the #AFCON2019. Some of us were never going to travel to this #xenophobic country anyway. #SouthAfrica has bid for 2023 Netball World Cup. With rampant #Xenophobia , they should be denied the hosting rights.

Saddique Shaban

It's sad that a class 4 drop out in South Africa thinks a doctor from Zimbabwe,Kenya & other African countries is the reason for his/her unemployment.The youths are hopeless.Stop #Xenophobia

Elvin Mangeni

I wanted to take a holiday to South Africa but seeing this #Xenophobia I have changed my mind. I will never understand racism xenophobia and other types of hate. Am out.

Jese Itotiano

Additional reporting by David Kwalimwa