Kenya: Why Top Gor Mahia Officials Now Risk Losing Their Positions

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvic Aduda and organizing secretary Judith Nyangi could be the biggest casualties of a new set of proposed rules the club intends to implement.

On the contrary, the club chairman Ambrose Rachier could be the biggest beneficiary, considering these rules, which will be debated at the club's next Special General Meeting on April 9, will - if passed - clear the way for him to lead K'Ogalo for another eight years, thus extending his stay at the club's helm to two decades.

The proposed rules, according to Rachier, are aimed at transforming the 17-time Kenyan champions into a more efficient and professional outfit.

One of the proposed rules states that anyone wishing to vie for an elective position at the club must be a Diploma holder.

ACADEMIC REQUIREMENT

The vocal Nyangi - who has been at loggerheads with Rachier for the better part of the past four years - reportedly doesn't meet this academic requirement, although she has already announced her interest for the treasurer's position.

Another proposal is for the holder of the CEO's office to possess at least a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, casting doubts as to whether Aduda will qualify.

Besides the CEO, the club will also appoint a Finance Officer, Media Liason Officer and Security Liason Officer.

POSITIONS TO BE SCRAPPED

Further, the club's members will debate on whether or not to scrap upto eight positions, including that of the senior vice-chairman, first-vice chairman, second vice-chairman, assistant secretary general and deputy secretary general.

If the positions are scrapped, the office current holders namely George Wasuna, John Pesa, George Ongudi, Kevin Odhiambo and Ronald Ngala respectively will either lose their offices unless they vie for other positions.

The proposed rules also seeks to retain the position of chairman, vice-chairman, secretary general and treasurer.

Elected officials will be eligible to contest for a term of four years, renewable only once, in line with the current Sports Act clearing the way for Rachier to lead the club for upto two decades.