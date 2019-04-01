Botswana: Transformation Team in Offing

Lobatse — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi says critical issues identified in Vision 2036 call for an urgent need for the development of the National Transformation Strategy.

Speaking at a Cabinet retreat at Manong Lodge on March 29, Dr Masisi said to that end members of the team would be announced in the near future. He said the strategy team would drive the process of transforming Botswana into a high income country, focusing on achieving a diversified and export- led economy among many.

Dr Masisi said there was need to grow and diversify the economy in order to be competitive in the global market.

He said government's commitment was to transform the economy from being a resource based to a knowledge based one in view of the advent of the fourth industrial revolution.

With few months away from the general elections, he said as the political leadership of the country, they have raised hopes of the citizens, who expected to be provided with innovative solutions, delivery on job creation, crime and corruption fighting as well as tackling of HIV/AIDS and other social ills afflicting Botswana.

Speaking about notable achievements since the last Cabinet retreat, he said they included review of the alcohol levy, review of the hunting ban, which he noted was still to be concluded with government taking appropriate decisions on the recommendations advanced so far. President Masisi said the main purpose of the retreat was to brainstorm on the development challenges and come up with creative solutions.

He also said the gathering afforded them opportunity to take stock in regard to the implementation of the development roadmap.

The two-day Cabinet retreat was facilitated by a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) team led by secretary general Dr Mukhisa Kituyi.

Dr Masisi said their presence was illustrative of the organisation's resolve to contribute towards the realisation of the country's development aspirations.

He said the theme of the World Investment Forum of 2018, which informed the Geneva deliberations, remained relevant as they had convened to reflect, exchange views and draw lessons from UNCTAD's expertise and experience.

President Masisi said he was convinced that the UNCTAD team would assist them address issues such as how leadership could be capacitated and sharpened to effectively link and mainstream the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030.

Source : BOPA