Botswana: Perfectly Two-Faced Author Shares Abuse Details

Gaborone — Surviving an abusive relationship, having the strength and courage to speak about the experience is not a walk in the park.

However, Lesedi Mashumba is a living testimony that it is doable.

Mashumba, author of the novel Perfectly Two-Faced revealed this during her book launch in Gaborone recently. In an interview, the young community development enthusiast said quotes from some prominent public figures inspired her to share her true life story as a victim of abuse that started from childhood and extended to her married life.

She cited Oprah Winfrey's quote from her Golden Globe speech that "what I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.

And I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories."

She also cited former US first lady, Michelle Obama's quote from one of her reads titled Becoming where she said, "even when it's not pretty or perfect.

Even when it's more real than you want it to be, your story is what you have. It is something to own."

The criminology lecturer at the University of Botswana, who is currently pursuing her PHD at Queensland University of Technology in Australia, underscored that anyone could fall victim of abuse, regardless of economic status, age and level of education. She emphasised that despite the pain and torture, victims of abuse often experienced fear to speak out.

"Many people may wonder why a person can decide to reveal such painful and embarrassing life experiences, but just like Winfrey, I believe there is power in telling your own truth.

Many people die in silence and through this book, I wish to save lives," Mashumba highlighted.

She reckons that many passion killings occured because some people feared to speak out and were afraid of being judged or even not being believed.

She reinforced that the book sought no sympathy, but aimed to empower everyone regardless of gender, that they could always break free and save themselves from abusive relationships.

She said the book was the voice for the voiceless and gave hope to the hopeless and provided guidance for victims of abuse to help them break free from the chains of abuse.

"This book has six chapters and the last two chapters are a self-help guide to people in abusive relationships.

The guide helps them how to get through the abuse, and it gives tips on how to survive abuse and grow through life," Mashumba said.

The staunch children and youth rights activist, is also the brains behind two non-governmental organisations named Mokodue, which helps emerging youth entrepreneurs as well as Botswana organisation for fathers and children at risk, which promotes child protection and aims to curb father absenteeism.

Source : BOPA