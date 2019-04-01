Nigeria: Rohr Happy With Array of Strikers At Disposal

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr is happy with his striking options available for him as his team is gradually taking shape towards the African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The German tactician masterminded the Super Eagles' 1-0 win over Egypt in an international friendly match which was played at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba to rap up five-day football fiesta at the stadium in which Nigeria came top in all the three matches including the U-23 National team who trounced Libya to hit final qualification tournament to the next Olympic football tournament in Japan.

Lanky striker Paul Onuachu scored with a thunderous shot under one minute to give Nigeria her first win over Egypt after over a decade.

"We have other profiles for the striker position, we now have this tall guy from Denmark. He did very well but he has to improve still," Rohr said.

"We had five changes in the team, the goalkeepers came in and we finished with two local players that made their debuts.

The 65-year-old trainer is happy with how his players performed during the FIFA international break.

"It will be good for them, for their confidence and for the careers of the players," he added.

"I am happy about it also because our 23 players did very well for the past ten days in Asaba."