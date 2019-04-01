Tanzania: Shot in the Arm for Postal Services As China Chips in

A CHINESE postal company has pledged to support Tanzania to strengthen its postal services in the country, particularly e-commerce businesses. E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling products on online services or over the internet.

This was revealed in Dar es Salaam yesterday by the Director General of State Post Bureau of China (rank of minister in China), Mr Ma Junsheng, who is in the country for an official visit.

Mr Junsheng said they have learnt that delivery mail generated by e-commerce in Tanzania every day reaches 200 which mean there is potential. "It is crucial to strengthen postal services in Tanzania to enable buyers and sellers conduct online business smoothly without any hitches," he noted.

He further said e-commerce in Tanzania could be very profitable, saying it will just take time and effort. Mr Junsheng said they will provide training and field visit to Tanzania Post Corporation (TPC) staffs to learn on better ways to improve services as the fair winds of technology are delivering sweeping changes on how postal work and commerce is conducted.

Expounding further he said each country is confronted by challenges in developing postal services, but with firm government support, the service shows a promising future. "E-commerce is very famous in China, it has also created employment opportunities to many, our focus now is to strengthen our services abroad," he remarked.

On postcode system, he said China was not a good example as their system has turned to be more operational than customercentered and suggested that Tanzania should opt to learn from the US system. He also used the opportunity to seek for Tanzania support during the election of Universal Postal Union (UPU) to be held in 2020 in Ivory Coast.

He said China wants to work with Africa to help them develop new products and services that are relevant to today's demand by postal service customers. Earlier, the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Atashasta Nditiye, said the two countries needed to share their experience as they follow similar postal reforms.