Uganda Rugby Cranes Leave for Hong Kong Sevens Upbeat

Kampala — As the Rugby Sevens were handed each a kit bag by the Guinness brand manager Catherine Twesigye at their send off, their faces had focus written all over them with the prospects of Hong Kong already in mind.

Captain Michael Wokorach will be leading the side to Hong Kong for the third year running with hopes coming out top of the HSBC World Sevens Series qualifier. He knows the dividends awaiting qualification, they are life changing for the players and local rugby in general.

"It's true we've been there before and we have learnt one or two things on how to move a step higher," Wokorach told Sunday Monitor. "We have reviewed videos from the past and seen where we errored and tried to fix it in our sessions," he added

Uganda are drawn in pool G with Germany, Cook Islands and Chile. Cook Islands come off as the lesser side but Chile and Germany pose big threats. Uganda has played the Europeans on three ocassions and lost all. Wokorach thinks pressure has let down before but promises they are more positioned to handle it now. " We made lots of wrong decisions against them but we have worked on every aspect especially the set pieces, " added Wokorach.

Coach Tolbert Onyango knows the side inside out and has tipped them to do well although he believes they are up against more prepared sides. Uganda have trained for just about two months while some sides have done the same for longer spells on top of playing in tournaments.

"Last year's Africa Cup is the last tournament we played in. These other teams have been getting all sorts of tournaments. Chile hosted an event which had the likes of Germany, South Africa and all those top sides but we are not so far way, we can compete," lamented the 2016 and 2017 Africa Cup winning coach.

