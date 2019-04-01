Kenya: Nairobi County Govt Blasted for Lack of Sports Plan

Nairobi County government has been faulted for its failure to have a County Sports Plan to promote sporting activities in the City, more than a year since the law was passed.

Nominated MCA Nancy Muthami observed that the absence of the Plan meant to empower youths and talented men and women across the city, has made them resort to crime to earn a living and in the process, many have lost their lives.

She questioned the existence of a County Sports Management Board, yet a number of talented youths in the capital are not able to sustain a livelihood due to limited sporting activities.

"Promotion of sports activities carries immense potential for the county's youths and other talented persons. Many extra-curricular sports are scheduled after school, which can help preoccupy young people's time, while providing a positive, healthy outlet for young people and their energy levels.

"If the county had a Sports Plan as detailed in the Act, we would not be here seeking alternative avenues for promoting sports in the county," added Ms Muthami on Saturday.

The MCA explained that many factors play a role in youth crime rates and youth sports can help with some of the key elements. She pointed out to boredom and a lack of supervision - combined with other risk factors - as factors that can provide opportunities for delinquent behaviour.

She said that the amended Nairobi City County Sports Management (Amendment) Act, 2018 established the Board with a mandate of foreseeing operations, promotion and management of sports of activities in the county but little has been achieved.

The ward representative explained that the Act provides that the directorate in charge of sports in the county shall prepare a County Sports Plan which shall include measures to be taken in promotion of sporting activities in the county.

"There is need for the county executive and the Board to develop and implement appropriate strategies, policies and programmes to mitigate joblessness among talented youths in the county. I urge the executive to develop the plan," she said.

Ms Muthami stated that sporting activities remain one of the most popular activities among young people all over the world which, if well harnessed, can contribute significantly to international, national and local efforts to give children a healthy start.

"If it is for these reasons that this Assembly saw it fit to enact a Statute on Sports management in the county. The implementation of this Act remains at best minimal," said the MCA.