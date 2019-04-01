South Africa: Young South Africans Are Politically Engaged, but Can't See How the System Works for Them, Studies Find

analysis

At a recent seminar to discuss youth politics, the 2019 elections and beyond, two research papers were presented, both exploring youth participation and engagement with South African politics. The picture they paint raises interesting questions about the legitimacy of political parties and the extent to which they reflect on young people in their manifestos.

Young people are typically perceived as apathetic and disengaged, but new research by the Institute for Security Studies and the Youth Lab shows they are actually highly engaged in political processes.

"It might be different to the formal ways of voting and elections, but they are still highly critical of political leaders," said Miche Roberts when presenting the outcome of the ISS research at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute seminar at the Market Theatre on 27 March 2019.

And, "just because young people are not in a political party doesn't mean they don't know what's going on," MD of Youth Lab Pearl Pillay said when discussing her organisation's work.

Roberts helped conduct the research by the Institute for Security Studies to assess reasons why young people vote, what informs their voting behaviour and how gender roles play a role in protest behaviour.

The ISS research focused...