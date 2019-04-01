South Africa: Malema's Four-Province Weekend Sprint Is Also a Social Networks Dream

analysis

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema blitzed through four provinces this weekend and charmed crowds by lashing out against corruption (with no apparent irony) and by preaching racial division and African unity.

This was a particularly good weekend for EFF leader Julius Malema. While ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule was toyi-toying for his political life after weekend papers republished damning allegations about patronage networks in the Free State, and while President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, Andile, was still bumbling along with his explanations about the Bosasa millions, Malema was clapping his hands like a rock star with supporters at his feet.

It was the same joyous dance at every venue, and in each venue, he appeared to speak mostly off the cuff. This helped him connect to the audience (he shunned bulky podiums), gave him the flexibility to communicate his message in a way the crowd wants to hear it, but it also bestowed on him an air of authenticity, of keeping it real.

He conveniently even timed a visit to Philippi, just outside the Mother City, to coincide with the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Actually, given that the Western Cape is the EFF's second-smallest province after KwaZulu-Natal, it's surprising he...