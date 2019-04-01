South Africa: The Battered and Bruised, but Not Broken, Fifth Parliament

analysis

It's been a tough five years for the outgoing Parliament where verbal barbs flew, as did physical punches. The spectacle of politics arrived in the national legislature in 2014 as never before. Battered and bruised, Parliament nevertheless conducted the business of the House. But the past five years hold important lessons for the new crop of lawmakers who will take their places on the parliamentary benches after the 8 May elections.

Stun grenades fired at Parliament staff on strike in November 2015 and at student protesters, who walked on to the parliamentary precinct during a #FeesMustFall protest on 21 October 2015 just as then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Posters, hard hats, flying water bottles and chants of "Pay Back the Money" in the House. A broken jaw and, for the first time in democratic South Africa, police on the floor of the House in a late-night sitting on 13 November 2014. And state security signal jammers blocking cell phone coverage at the 2015 State of the Nation Address.

Eight motions of no confidence in then president Jacob Zuma. Some 107 bills adopted -- notably fewer than in previous terms, but for the first...