Zimbabwe: Studio Gives Lifeline to Mutare Musicians

The state-of-the-art Black Motion Records Studio in Mutare's high density suburb of Chikanga has acted as an ideal platform for upcoming artistes dotted around Manicaland province to record various music genres.

The studio, which opened doors in 2016 has churned out popular Zimdancehall artistes that have been faring well in the country's rising genre. These include Darlie Boy, Crystal Richie and Winsor that have made it in the national Zimdancehall domain.

Other artistes from the stable making waves on the national platform include Lucky V, Jah Cross and Thunder Man.

Popular gospel artistes Blessing Pangira, whose music has made some waves in the gospel arena, is also a product of the Black Motion Records.

Owned by talented producer Emmanuel Musindo, a devout member of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM), the studio has catered for many artistes within Manicaland province.

Musindo told Standard Style on Thursday that he was amazed by the unique talent among artists in the province.

"All these years in music I was very amazed by the abundant musical talent that Mutare and Manicaland have," Musindo said.

"I have noticed that artistes lack exposure and recording opportunities. So, my studio will be a platform to groom and nurture such talent."

Musindo, a bass guitarist of note and keyboard specialist, said the aim of Black Motion Studio was to nurture and develop raw music talent that lies abound in Mutare and Manicaland.

"We do recordings of all genres. I am inviting the musicians of any genre to come forward and help each other. Mutare is endowed with immense talent and I want my studio to act as a passage to all the musical dreams of all the musicians," he said.

He has worked with gospel heavy weights that include Blessing Shumba, Trymore Bande, Agatha Murudzwa and Pastor G among others.

"As of now, we are working with various musicians and we are very overwhelmed and encouraged by the way things are going so far," he said.

He paid tribute to popular producer Oskid for mentoring and inspiring him.