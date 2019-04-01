31 March 2019

Tanzania: President Magufuli Makes New Appointments At Finance Ministry

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Adolph Ndunguru to be the deputy permanent secretary responsible for policy in the ministry of Finance and Planning, a position that was vacant.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Ndunguru was the deputy Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

His position at TRA will now be filled by Msafiri Mbibo, a statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications-State House said on Sunday, March 31.

Mr Mbibo was TRA's Manager in Kilimanjaro Region.

The two presidential appointments, according to the State House statement, begin effectively on Sunday, March 31.

