South Africa: Resisting University Capture - Adam Habib, Wits and Fallism

Universities in South Africa are not in danger of being looted -- their assets will not attract the Guptas. But they are in danger of being 'captured' by constituencies who do not appreciate their national value or importance and who are content to use any means available to achieve their goals.

Are South African universities under the same threat as state institutions? Are they being taken over, white-anted and perverted from their intended purpose? In a word, captured?

These are questions that flow from the current national awakening associated with the Zondo Commission and other investigations designed to shed light on the recent, murky, political past.

For weeks we have heard, daily, further detail about how key state institutions have been reduced, taken over, damaged. We have discovered that the process has been accompanied by dishonesty, bullying, denial, failure of systems to detect or prevent white-anting and the collusion of many officials in these processes.

We now have key state institutions which do not properly work -- security apparatuses perverted for political ends, looting on an enormous scale to enrich patronage networks inside and outside the country and basic services undermined as the country is plunged into darkness.

