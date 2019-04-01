East Africa: Kagame Warns EA States to Change or Risk Sinking

Dar es Salaam — The East African Community (EAC) chairman, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, has warned that the regional bloc is headed in the wrong direction as squabbling between member states persist.

Mr Kagame, who recently assumed the EAC chairmanship, on Friday expressed his dismay at the pace of regional integration, noting that the agenda had increasingly lacked a regional focus.

"We have to listen to the people and to the businesses; and it is only by working together that we will be able to spur economic growth in our region," he said in his opening remarks at the Strategic Retreat of the EAC Council of Ministers and Heads of EAC Organs and Institutions at the Kigali Convention Center in Kigali, Rwanda.

The retreat was themed: 'Renewing our commitment to the objectives of the Community, accelerating our integration agenda.'

President Kagame said there was need for the EAC partner states to "put our house (the union) in order" so as to enhance transparency and accountability.

The retreat ended without any mention on the recent spat and hostilities between Rwanda and Uganda after the closure of the major border posts.

But earlier, during the Africa CEO Forum 2019 last week, the Rwandan leader was quoted as calling for an end to the tension between his country and Uganda. His remarks raised hope that a solution could be finally reached to end the latest stalemate that has shaken the Community.

Burundi and South Sudan did not send representatives to Kigali.

The reasons were understandable for Burundi and only guess work for Juba whose full integration is not complete.

Despite the sour ties with Rwanda, Uganda was fully represented as were Tanzania and Kenya.

Kampala's delegation was headed by the second deputy prime minister and EAC Affairs minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja.

President Kagame emphasised on the need for the Community to put its house in order in terms of ownership, transparency and accountability.

These should include the partner states remitting their statutory contributions on time.