Tanzania: Two Held for Alleged Link in Killing of Rombo Woman

Rombo — Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Hamis Issa has confirmed that two out of five suspects in the killing of a woman in Iessoroma Village have been apprehended.

The woman was killed on February 11, 2019 at Iessoroma Village in Usseri Ward. The cause of her death was said to be beating by neighbours after her Standard Six son allegedly stole food from a nearby house.

"It is true that we have taken into custody two suspects of the killing of that woman," said commander Issah.

Different religious and political leaders expressed concerns over increasing rate of such incidents in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region. Some people have attributed this situation to idleness and alcohol abuse.

"To take the life of a fellow human being is a mortal sin. This is not how things should be. We have reached point where people no longer consider human life as being sacred. Let's value human dignity and protect life," commented Rev Father Emmanuel Lyimo, a Catholic priest serving at Usseri Parish.