Malawi: Chilima Says UTM Has No Stronghold - 'It Is a National Party'

Malawian Vice President and UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima has said UTM has no stronghold, saying that is why the party will be victorious in the watershed May elections.

Chilima speaking on whistle stop

Part of the crowds on whistle stop in Dedza

A UTM official in civic education on how to vote

Veteran politician Daniel Mlomo campaigning for Chilima

Crowds at Umbwi for UTM

Chilima spoke at a campaign rally at Umbwi Secondary School ground in Dedza on Saturday afternoon.

He said it is sad that some politicians have divided the country by claiming their parties have strongholds in certain areas.

"UTM has no stronghold, we are a national party and this is the reason why we will be victorious in the next 50 days.This country needs a party and leaders who will help people on national level and not restricted to their strongholds," said Chilima to the ululating crowd.

He said his government will fight corruption saying the country has resources to run smoothly but are lost through the vice.

"When you are corrupt you fail to pay civil servants on time. Today is the 30th and civil servants are not yet paid when you agreed with them that you will be paying them on 25th of the month, pay them their salaries," said Chilima.

He said UTM government will direct resources saved from corruption to real development projects.

"We are not talking about putting foundation stones all over the place, we are talking about real development projects, " said Chilima.

He said the UTM manifesto which was launched last week gives hope for a better Malawi for everyone.

"Our UTM government will strive to provide safe and portable water and reliable electricity. We will remove connection fees for water and electricity, " said Chilima.

He also challenged those doubting the one million jobs pledge within the first year of his administration to 'wait and see us implementing this, there is nothing which is impossible'.

The Vice President also pledged that his government will make sure that no student should fail to go to school because of school fees.

"The American government has given us money to build 200 second schools and no one should tell you that it was his vision. As UTM, together with you the people, we will also build secondary schools using the money which you pay tax, it will be your own development, " said Chilima.

Before the rally, Chilima held Imbizos in rural Dedza at Thete where he promised development projects like good roads and infrastructure.