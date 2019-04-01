Kenya: AFC Leopards Bundled Out of Sportpesa Shield

Top-flight side AFC Leopards were on Sunday dumped out of the SportPesa Shield on Sunday by lowly Bungoma Superstars after losing 4-3 on post-match penalties at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The teams were tied 1-1 after a 90 minutes and with no extra time in the match, the teams went straight to spot-kicks.

Bungoma went ahead via George Menganyi barely 10 minutes into the charged match. AFC Leopards equalised through Brian Marita in the 76th minute.

Bungoma converted their penalties via Hillary Simiyu, Patrick Kwitonda, Boniface Munyendo and Kevin Wafula, while Eugene Olouch missed his penalty kick.

AFC Leopards' penalties were scored by Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangalu and Isaac Kipyego. Robinson Kamura and Brian Marita were not successful in theirs.

After the match, AFC Leopards Coach Casa Mbungu said their defeat was very painful to stomach.

“I was very confident of a victory. What came out of the match is difficult to explain,” he observed.

Bungoma tactician Ibrahim Shikanda was elated after his team’s victory.

“We played as a team. The players managed to contain their opponents for the better part of the match and above all, we utilised our early chance well,” he noted.

Prior to reaching the round of 16, Bungoma had beaten SportPesa Premier League side Sofapaka FC 5-4 on post match penalties after the teams tied 0-0 in regular time at Sudi stadium in Bungoma in their round of 32 clash.