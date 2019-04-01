South Africa: Goodbye, April Fools'

I'm sitting at my desk for hours now. The 'April Fools' tomorrow' note stares back at me from my calendar. Two hours have passed, and my thoughts escape into emptiness, the hostile space where I can't type the next sentence even if the world around me collapsed in a flaming hell. The fake news bastards did it. They won.

For the first time, I truly feel how Scott Adams, the immortal creator of Dilbert, lost his inspiration and powers on 9-12-2001. It was a violent act of galactic proportions that killed his pen that day.

It was the years' long tide of lies and shamelessness that made joking on the first day of April meaningless.

We used to have so much fun.

In 2011, we announced Daily Maverick's hostile bid for Avusa for R12-billion -- you will be shocked how many believed it -- including some of Avusa's own executives. (Avusa -- Times Media -- Tiso Blackstar Media)

In 2012, I was fired and replaced by Jimmy Manyi.

In 2013, we glared: Exclusive: Oscar Pistorius signs up for North Korea's inaugural Friendship Run, which set up a massive wave of negative reactions, for a while, of course.

In 2014, we...