Tanzania: JPM Commissions Over 140 Military Officers

IT was pomp and fanfare as President John Magufuli, who is also the Commander in-Chief of the armed forces, commissioned 146 graduates from the Monduli-based Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) to the rank of officer cadet yesterday.

At exactly 10:10am, President Magufuli arrived at the grounds set for the commissioning of the military officers, just outside the State House gates.

Dressed in black attire famously known as "Kaunda Suit", the Magogoni office bearer was seen in a light mood as he walked straight to the special stage prepared for him.

A brass band led those gathered for the ceremony to sing the National and EastAfrican Community (EAC) anthems. At 10:15am, the President inspected the guard of honour and later granted awards to the best five trainees before granting arms to 146 graduates of the officer cadet course.

The Commander-in Chief commissioned the officers, the group of 65/18, through powers vested onto him.

"I hereby commission you to become Second Lieutenantsstarting today March 30, 2019," he said at exactly 10:29am after which the officers decorated themselves with the new rank and later took an oath to defend the country and the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Giving a briefing on the course, TMA Acting Principal, Brig-Gen Stephen Mnkande, said training commenced on March 12, last year, with 236 officers enrolled on the course.

He pointed out that the number comprised 227 males and nine females. In the course of training, however, one officer passed away and 94 other officers equivalent to 39.8 per cent were suspended from the programme for various reasons, including lack of good discipline, sickness and absenteeism for 14 days.

According to him, among the 146 officers, who have graduated, four of them received training in friendly countries, including Kenya and Mozambique.

The officers, who were awarded for outstanding performance in various areas, include Frank Bicha Thadeo, a medical doctor, emerged as the overall officer cadet along with Michael Roman Kundete with similar qualification was accorded the best trainee in academic performance.

Others are Benny Roman Kundete with a Bachelor Degree in Administration (Field Training) and the best female officer was Josephine Paul Mwambashi, who holds a Bachelor of Political Sciences and Public Administration.

The rest of the officers possess qualifications such as Master's Degree (three males), Bachelor Degree (111 males and 5 females), one male with Postgraduate Diploma, Advanced Diploma (2 males and a female) and 20 males are medical doctors and three dental specialists.

The ceremony was closed by a colourful entertainment from various military dance groups accompanied by rain spots.

Among the guests included Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Chief Secretary John Kijazi, Gen Venance Mabeyo and Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, among other high profile leaders.