Tanzania: WFP Awards Innovation Challenge Winners

WORLD Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the Tanzania Data Lab (DLab), has awarded grants to winners of Zero Hunger Zero AIDS innovation challenge that was run in the country.

The winners were awarded the grants after they came up with best themes on their projects aimed at identifying solutions to addressing the needs of the population related to hunger and AIDS treatment and prevention matters.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony dubbed 'Widow Five winners', an officer with DLab, Ms Tayamika Mattao said the innovation challenge was conducted along with the Innovation Week 2019 conducted last week.

"DLab is a partner in the innovation week 2019, we have been running a series of events since Monday to Friday, one of them is the Zero Hunger Zero AIDS innovation challenge," she said.

WFP Representative Michael Dunford said the winners will be mentored and guided to the next level on how to implement their projects towards finding solutions to address zero hunger and zero AIDS in the country.

"The programme is very interesting in identifying the innovators in Tanzania that we can work with to support and see how to address zero huger and zero AIDS in Tanzania," he said, adding that the innovation challenge is being run for the first time in Tanzania. The challenge was launched by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Kimoon in 2012.

The Zero Hunger vision reflects five elements from within the SDGs, which taken together, can end hunger, eliminate all forms of malnutrition and build inclusive and sustainable food systems.

Under the vision, governments will lead implementation of the 2030 Agenda, including efforts to end hunger and create sustainable food systems.