Tanzania: Simba, Mbao Face Off in League Tie

MAINLAND Premier League returns today after a week break to pave way for national football team, Taifa Stars clash against Uganda Cranes.

Stars beat Uganda Cranes 3-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, to reach the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals to be staged in Egypt this June.

With Stars dust settled, focus of many football lovers in the country now turns to the top flight football and the match between defending champions Simba and Mbao FC of Mwanza to be played at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro will certainly be the attention puller.

Simba is playing catch up and will be seeking nothing short of victory to keep pace with front runners- Young Africans, who sit top of the pile with 67 points from 28 matches and second placed Azam FC on 59 points from 28 matches.

The Msimbazi Reds are third on the log with 54 points from 21 matches, while Mbao are placed 15th on the log with 36 points from 30 matches. It will be first real test for newly appointed Mbao Head Coach, Salum Mayanga as his charges will face on fire Simba.

Patrick Aussems side will be seeking revenge against the stubborn Mbao side, who inflicted a 1-0 defeat over the giants in the first round match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on September 20th last year. Simba will come into the match fresh from making it into the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League, following their 2-1 win over AS Vita of DR Congo in the final group D match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam about two week ago.

In fact, Simba have not dropped a single point in the league since November 23rd last year, when they were held to a barren draw by Lipuli FC at the National Stadium.

Simba have won nine matches in a row, meaning, a win against Mbao today will see them winning ten straight league matches this season and put their title defence campaign right on track Heading into the match, coach Aussems said his team will continue to take each match seriously and that collecting maximum points in all remaining league matches was the priority.

"I know that we have a tight fixture with a number of premier league and champions' league matches ahead of us. For the next few days we will have almost no time to recover in between the matches but that will not derail our campaign because we have depth in our squad and rotation will work on our favour,"said the Belgian tactician.

"We respect all teams in theleague and we will take each and every team seriously with intention to collect maximum points," Aussems said