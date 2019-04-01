31 March 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Ugandan Uber Driver Arrested for Reportedly Raping Woman in Boston

An Uber driver of Ugandan origin has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape stemming from an alleged sexual assault that occurred near the Hatch Shell in Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Law enforcement received the report of the incident around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, and an investigation by authorities led to the arrest of the driver, Daudah Mayanja, 37, of Waltham.

Police said the alleged victim is an adult female, and she was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

"That's really scary," Boston native Molly Hanlon said. "I know my mom always warns me, she's always worried about Uber and I think it's obviously important to be aware, make sure they know your name. But it's scary, it's things that you don't think happen."

An Uber spokesperson released a statement, calling the incident "horrible" and saying they will help authorities investigate the incident.

"What's been reported is horrible and something no one should ever go through," Uber's statement read. "We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation."

Uber also said it's increasing its safety features, and said riders can call 911 directly through the app while sharing their location with their GPS technology.

Mayanja is being held on $25,000 bail and is set to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

Read the original article on Monitor.

