1 April 2019

allAfrica.com

Eritrean-American Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead in Los Angeles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @NipseyHussle/Twitter
A tweet from Nipsey Hussle's Twitter page, showcasing his Grammy-nominated album.

Cape Town — Eritrean-American Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who earned a Grammy nomination this year for album Victory Lap, has died, authorities have said. He was 33.

AP reports that the musician and two other men were was shot on Sunday outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns. Police said the other two men were in stable condition.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was born on August 15, 1985, in the Crenshaw neighborhood of south Los Angeles.

Face2Face Africa reported last year that the rapper had an Eritrean immigrant father and an African-American mother. He visited Eritrea together with his brother and father in 2018.

Eritrea

UN Urges Eritrea to Clarify Fate of Dozens of Missing People

U.N. Human Rights experts are calling on the government of Eritrea to clarify the fate of dozens of disappeared people… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.