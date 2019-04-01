Eritrean-American Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead in Los Angeles

Photo: @NipseyHussle/Twitter

A tweet from Nipsey Hussle's Twitter page, showcasing his Grammy-nominated album.

Cape Town — Eritrean-American Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who earned a Grammy nomination this year for album Victory Lap, has died, authorities have said. He was 33.

AP reports that the musician and two other men were was shot on Sunday outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns. Police said the other two men were in stable condition.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was born on August 15, 1985, in the Crenshaw neighborhood of south Los Angeles.

Face2Face Africa reported last year that the rapper had an Eritrean immigrant father and an African-American mother. He visited Eritrea together with his brother and father in 2018.