South Africa: ANC Factions Are On a Collision Course - and Not Much Can Stop Them

On current trends, it looks like the ANC will simply stagger into the last straight of the elections. Divisions, infighting and name-calling do little to convince voters to wholeheartedly back the party, however.

It has been remarked in this publication before that never in the history of the ANC has the party gone into an election in quite so divided a state. And yet, as difficult to believe as it is, it appears that the divisions are deeper by the day.

Last week several incidents demonstrated exactly how far the party appears to have wandered into the wilderness, away from the spirit and moral standards of its former leaders. A group of "ANC elders" respectfully, but still strongly, criticised the party, which led the ANC Women's League to issue a statement which only points out further to voters just how much the party has lost its way.

Then, no less a person than former president Kgalema Motlanthe emerged to suggest that the ANC will win the elections, but with a "far, far, far reduced majority from what it has had before".

And all of that was before the weekend's reporting on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, all of which were excerpts...