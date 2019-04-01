Kenya: Prisons Draw Libya's El Swehly in Club Champs

Kenya Prisons coach David Lung'aho has backed his charges to progress from a tricky looking Group 'C' at the men's Africa Club Volleyball Championship in Egypt.

A drawing of lots conducted on Sunday in Cairo by among other, Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) president Amr El Wani pooled a new-look Prisons side versus Libya's El Swehly, Burundi's Rukinzo, Wolaita (Ethiopia), Espoir (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Cameroon's army club FAP.

"It's war-time now," declared Lung'aho, who witnessed these pairings and is banking on his experience of winning five continental titles with Kenya Prisons women team.

"I don't know anything about the Ethiopians and Burundians. I have never watched them play. We have to plan quickly and get the basics right to advance."

Under Lung'aho, Prisons are seeking to replicate the form of yesteryears, and especially when the team managed a fourth-place finish in Tripoli six years ago, or its best performance at this Championship in 2011, when the wardens lost to hosts Egypt's Ahly in a hotly contested final.

Kenya Volleyball Federation men's league champions General Service Unit, which is the country's other representative at this event, are in Group 'D' and will play the University of Zimbabwe, Guinea's AS Fag, Cote d'Ivoire's Mwangaza and Uganda's Nemo Stars.

In readiness for this Championship, GSU camped in Egypt for four days and competed in two friendlies against local teams, beating Suel Canal in straight sets, before losing to Zamalek with a similar scoreline.

Hosts Al Ahly and Smouha are considered favourites to win this tournament.

The tournament serves off at the Ahly Sports Hall on Monday evening.

Full draw:

Pool A: Ahly (Egypt), Injis (Cote d'Ivoire), Police (Botswana), Mugher (Ethiopia) Ahly Tripoli (Libya).

Pool B: Smouha (Egypt), Gisagare (Rwanda), Uganda Christian University, Gendarmarie (Madagascar), Etihad (Libya)

Pool C: Swehly (Libya), Rukinzo (Burundi), Woliata (Ethiopia), Prisons (Kenya), Espoire (Republic of Congo), FAP (Cameroon).

Pool D: GSU (Kenya), University of Zimbabwe, AS Fag (Guinea), Mwangaza (Republic of Congo), Nemo Stars (Uganda), Asaria (Libya).