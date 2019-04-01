Kenya: Western Stima Storm Sportpesa Shield Quarters

Western Stima on Sunday rallied from behind to beat Wazito 2-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu to storm into the quarterfinals of this year's SportPesa Shield.

Derrick Onyango placed the National Super League (NSL) side ahead on the 16th minute, before goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo equalised for the hosts in the 50th minute from the spot.

Kennedy Otieno scored the SportPesa Premier league side's winning goal in the 66th minute.

The visitors sent an early warning to the hosts when Onyango's effort with the back of his head rolled right into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo.

But the power men responded almost immediately through Mukisa Junior, who benefitted from a loose high ball to send a header, which Wazito's goalkeeper Steve Njunge gathered easily.

Onyango fired the NSL leaders ahead in the 16th minute, after a good combination with Victor Ndinya and David Oswe outside the box.

Goalkeeper Odhiambo was on two successive occasions forced to leave his line early to gather the ball to safety, before the rushing red and black shirts, who looked in control of the contest could finish.

Stima's Otieno beat his marker with his pace on the right, but blasted the 31st minute opportunity wide to the disappointment of the home supporters.

Odhiambo denied Wazito a second goal five minutes to the break when he saved Washington Muchiri's well worked-out foul from outside the box, before Kevin Okoth's low ambitious effort missed the target.

Paul Acqua would have punished Stima one minute to the break but first time finish at the edge of the box was saved by Odhiambo.

Ten minutes into the second half, goalkeeper Odhiambo equalised for Stima from the spot after a Wazito player was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

The shot stopper beat his counterpart with a rasping shot that hit the foot of the left goalpost before going in.

Unmarked Otieno set Stima on their way to the competition's quarter finals in the 66th minute with a header from substitute Henry Onyango's assist from the right wing.

Wazito had an opportunity to take the contest to the wire after they were awarded a foul on the 78th minute a few yards from Stima's box, but Munene's strike was too high, before custodian Odhiambo was forced to leave his line early to deny the visitors an equaliser.