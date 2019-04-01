South Africa: Three Killed, Four Critical in Single Vehicle Rollover

Two adult males and one female have died after the car they were travelling in struck a tree and rolled on the R529 North of Letsitele this evening. From the same vehicle, one adult female and three boys aged between 4 and 8 were found in a critical condition.

ER24 paramedics arrived just after 5 pm to find that one of the boys and the adult female were unresponsive. Advanced Life Support interventions were required to stabilize the patients before they could be transported by us and Provincial EMS to Letaba Provincial Hospital in Tzaneen. Unfortunately, the three people found without signs of life were declared dead on arrival.

The South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigation.