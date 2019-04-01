Tunisia: CPC Delegation Visits Tunisia On Ties

At the invitation of Tunisia's Nidaa Tounes party, the delegation, headed by Sun Zhigang, a member of the CPC central committee and secretary of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, met with Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and leaders of Nidaa Tounes, the Ennahda Movement and Tahya Tounes party.

During the visit, Sun introduced Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and held talks with the Tunisian side on further developing bilateral ties, strengthening inter-party communication and boosting cooperation at local levels.

The Tunisian leaders spoke highly of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, saying that Tunisia and China share a traditional friendship.

They expressed the willingness to participate in the construction of the Belt and Road and draw on China's successful experience in such fields as economic construction, anti-corruption and poverty alleviation, so as to bring the two countries' cooperation to a higher level.

Leaders of the Tunisian parties said they are ready to enhance exchanges with the CPC and push forward Tunisia-China ties to develop in an all-round way through inter-party cooperation.