Kenya: Opposition, Mt Kenya Leadera in Anti-Ruto Pact

A team of lawmakers opposed to Deputy President William Ruto, who are drawn from the ruling party and opposition, on Sunday continued piling pressure on the government to arrest top officials linked to corruption scandals.

The group initially called itself Mt Kenya and Diaspora Leaders Forum but it seems to have gained a boost after Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper Democratic Movement and Kanu members joined the bandwagon.

The group said it shall crisscross the country mounting pressure on the government to arrest and prosecute any leader linked to corruption regardless of their social status and their positions.

RUTO TARGET

Led by former Jubilee Party vice-chairperson David Murathe, the team camped in Murang'a where they attended service at the Gatanga Catholic Church and later held a rally at the Gatura shopping centre.

Mr Murathe said the time has come for everyone linked to corruption to have a date with the courts.

Citing the conviction of South Korea's former president, the former Jubilee Party official, who is an avowed opponent of Mr Ruto's 2022 presidential bid, said no one should be spared if they have been linked to corruption.

"We have witnessed former presidents in Korea and other countries being arrested and charged in court over corruption and Deputy President William Ruto is not indispensable," he said.

MURATHE CLAIM

Mr Murathe claimed he had talked with President Uhuru Kenyatta who assured him that action will be taken soon.

"I asked the President on when he shall take action and he promised that it is just a matter of time before he cracks the whip," he claimed.

The over 20 leaders who were hosted by Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi accused those opposed to handshake with opposition figure Raila Odinga of desperate attempts to scuttle the newfound unity.

They said those opposed to Mr Kenyatta-Odinga truce are also against the fight against corruption because they are implicated.

The leaders, who included Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata, Gladys Wanga, TJ Kajwang, Gathoni Wamuchomba, Maina Kamanda, James Nyikal, Robert Mbui, Khaleb Khamisi, Maoka Maore, Beatrice Elachi, William Kamket, Mercy Gakuyo, Joshua Kutuny, claimed that Mr Ruto was behind a motion filed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to strip off Directive of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission of their powers to fight corruption.

NYORO MOTION

"If you see the dog bark look for the owner. The motion by Ndindi Nyoro is meant to curtail powers of DCI, EACC and DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) to fight corruption," Jubilee's nominated MP Maina Kamanda said.

Ruaraka MP Kajwang said they will oppose the motion and any effort meant to frustrate the anti-graft purge.

Kathiani MP Mbui said the President should name the corrupt in his government during the State of the Nation address on Thursday.